Daniels is in the midst of the annual tour of the five New York City boroughs with the Public’s Mobile Unit, a program of free performance that mixes spoken word, hip-hop and Shakespeare. On Saturday, a staff of about 25 set up the company’s truck — outfitted with yellow letters spelling out “Shakespeare” on top — in a plaza at 143rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue in a diverse Manhattan neighborhood. An audience White, Black and Brown filled the salmon-colored folding chairs for a late afternoon of motivational reading by the Harlem-based National Black Theatre; a spoken-word recital, “Verses@Work,” by actor Malik Work; and an interactive piece, “Shakespeare Call & Response,” conceived and directed by Patricia McGregor.