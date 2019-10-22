The credentials of all involved in this project are impeccable, starting with Godwin, who comes to Washington from London’s National Theatre, where he retains ties. The director is rising theater force Will Davis, and the playwright is Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a MacArthur fellow and Washington native who has written splendid plays such as “Gloria,” “Appropriate” and, most enthrallingly, “An Octoroon,” all produced at Woolly Mammoth Theatre.

The cast that cavorts with such rehearsal-room abandon on the stage of the Lansburgh Theatre is good, too — which is why it pains me that this endeavor comes across as such a forced bit of twee meta-theatricality. It’s an elaborate pose rather than a play, and certainly all wrong for the formal surroundings of the Lansburgh. Perhaps in a tight little performance space there wouldn’t be pressure to make a profound statement. As it is, the balloons popping up on Arnulfo Maldonado’s stark white set — full of hot air — become inadvertent commentary on the evening.

Not that trying to pump up ancient texts that otherwise can seem airless is a bad thing. As is often true of Jacobs-Jenkins’s work, there is here a commendable reaching back into an archaic tradition to excavate a fresh vision — a practice that paid off in exemplary fashion for him with “An Octoroon,” his satirical improvement on Dion Boucicault’s 19th-century “slave play.” On this occasion, his refinements have an inspirational theater-game framing: At each performance, five actors in the ensemble gather around a bingo cage to learn which roles they will be taking on.

The conceit relates to a central, unifying principle of “Everyman,” or “Everybody,” that humankind shares a common set of values, and fate. Renaming the title character is an acknowledgment of the challenge to the actors — who are required to memorize a whole slew of parts — and of the aspiration today for a more inclusive society. Monday, when I attended, Avi Roque won the title role, that of a person who, approaching death, desperately seeks someone to accompany them and finds no one willing to augment what is, perforce, a solitary journey.

This being an allegory, Death has a physical manifestation, in this instance in the person of the ever-capable Nancy Robinette. Friendship (Elan Zafir) makes an appearance, too, as do, among others, Kinship (Alina Collins Maldonado), Stuff (Kelli Simpkins) and, in the final throes of life, Love (Ahmad Kamal) and Time (Clare Carys O’Connell). Your characters will look different from mine did, and isn’t that idiosyncrasy the truth of each of our own paths on the road to eternity?

The path Jacobs-Jenkins and Davis take us on, though, is enveloped in a glibness that quickly turns cloying. The “usher,” played by a caffeinated Yonatan Gebeyehu, greets us with an introductory speech that is intended to demystify the proceedings but instead makes it all feel as if it’s an inside joke. “Maybe let’s trust it to be wise and meaningful,” he says of the play, in one of the many remarks that instruct us on how to take the antics unfolding over the ensuing hour and a half.

“Everybody” tends to couch quasi-philosophical ruminations in contemporary vernacular. One character may say, “You’re really just some sort of blip in the grand scheme of nothingness,” and another remark, “Why do I have to share the planet with all you monster a--holes?” The pertinent aspect of this inquiry is that you really do ponder, at times, what you’re doing here.

Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Directed by Will Davis. Set, Arnulfo Maldonado; costumes, Melissa Ng; lighting, Barbara Samuels; sound and music, Brendan Aanes. With Ayana Workman. About 95 minutes. $59 to $120. Through Nov. 17 at Lansburgh Theatre, 450 Seventh St. NW. 202-547-1122. shakespearetheatre.org

