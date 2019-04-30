

Jeff Daniels, who was nominated for leading actor in a play, and Gbenga Akinnagbe in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Julieta Cervantes)

“Hadestown,” a musical set in hell, and the jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” led the field of nominees for the 2019 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday in New York. In a bit of a stunner, Aaron Sorkin’s acclaimed “To Kill a Mockingbird” was left off the list of best-play nominees, with Jez Butterworth’s IRA play, “The Ferryman,” garnering nine nominations, including best play.

A partial list of 2019 Tony Award nominations.

Best Musical

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

Best Play

Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus by Taylor Mac

Ink by James Graham

What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

This list will update.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall on June 9 and will be hosted by James Corden.