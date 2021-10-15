Mind you, the production, stunningly conjured by director Rachel Chavkin, set designer Rachel Hauck and costume designer Michael Krass, plays much more satisfyingly than it did during the Trump era, when it debuted on Broadway. This modern retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus — who travels to hell to retrieve his beloved Eurydice — seemed too much like agitprop in 2019. This was particularly apparent at the close of Act 1, when Hades, lord of the underworld, leads the call-and-response number “Why We Build the Wall”: “We build the wall to keep us free,” the ensemble chants, which an administration ago came across as cloyingly ideological satire.