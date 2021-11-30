But it is Park’s star power that illuminates “Hedwig” anew, as the performer takes Mitchell’s metatheatrical, double entendre-laden book and punches it up with countless ad-libs and updates. Uber, HBO Max and Darren Criss, a previous “Hedwig” star, get name-dropped as certain quips modernize the material. There’s also an homage to Olney’s “Beauty and the Beast” production next door as other riffs play off the setting. And some gags nimbly do both (i.e., a riotous reference to Hedwig’s “Olney Fans” page). The pandemic doesn’t go unaddressed, either, thanks to a clever, covid-safe reinvention of “Wig in a Box’s” traditional singalong segment.