That tousled woman who talks a mile a minute and is entirely oblivious to personal boundaries — she is not, in fact, an assassin. That’s a fact established early on, with reasonable certainty, in “Heisenberg,” a vivid, idea-garnished, odd-couple love story by Simon Stephens. Barreling along in a terrifically acted Signature Theatre production, cannily directed by Joe Calarco, this engrossing and often funny, though not wholly satisfying drama introduces us to Georgie, a chatterbox who flusters a stranger by jokingly claiming to be (and then admitting she’s not) a contract killer.

Georgie (Rachel Zampelli) may not be an assassin, but when she meets a much older man named Alex (Michael Russotto) by chance at a London train station, the encounter spells doom for his life of staid routine. He’s a reserved, Irish-born chronic loner, whose idea of excitement is a long walk. She’s a possibly untrustworthy, oversharing-prone American with ocean-spanning complications in her past and present. He privileges thought over feeling. She operates on whimsy and gut instinct, or so it appears. As their mutual attraction intensifies, happiness — or maybe betrayal — hangs in the balance.

In the small ARK Theatre space, the spare in-the-round staging (reconfigurable furniture frames on a red platform; Pamela Weiner is scenic designer) gives us the feeling of eavesdropping on Georgie and Alex’s relationship, which the actors conjure with piercing specificity. Zampelli invests Georgie with the right rushed, coarse, roguish energy: When this woman casually empties her overstuffed tote into her open overturned umbrella, as a rummaging shortcut, we understand volumes about her style. Channeling Alex, a butcher-shop owner with a vast inner life, a quietly magnetic Russotto raises the bemused look to a high art.

As these oil-and-water acquaintances spar verbally, or share confidences and more, this high-polish production yields moments of touching intimacy, as when Alex holds an umbrella over Georgie so she can eat yogurt in a rainswept park. Even the scene-change interludes include subtle touches (muttering laughter, throughout one; angry clanking in another) that advance the storytelling. (Kenny Neal devised the show’s enjoyably intense sound design.)

Both actors succeed in suggesting their characters’ intellectual curiosity, necessary given the cosmically searching notions that Stephens (Tony-winning playwright of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”) embeds in his dialogue. Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle (which Georgie refers to) should be permanently retired as a literary metaphor, given all the writers who have mined it over the years, and it feels well-worn here. (The quantum-mechanics principle states that an object’s velocity and position cannot both be measured with precision simultaneously, even theoretically.) But Stephens does broaden the idea in a tangy way, relating it to the gaps between notes of music, people and human actions, and eventually parlaying it into a heartwarming argument for existential freedom.

One wishes he had written a more varied power dynamic into his story: A turn-of-the-tables or two would have added interest to a narrative in which one figure always seems to have more clout.



Russotto and Zampelli play a reserved, Irish loner and an oversharing-prone American, who form an unlikely bond. (Cameron Whitman)

Still, “Heisenberg” showcases two bracingly distinctive characters, and it is rewarding to watch them, in defiance of all likelihood, find common ground. What is an odd-couple love story if not a gesture of faith in humanity?

style@washpost.com

“Heisenberg,” by Simon Stephens. Directed by Joe Calarco; lighting design, Andrew Cissna; costumes, Alison Samantha Johnson. About 90 minutes. Tickets: $40-89. Through Nov. 11 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Sigtheatre.org.