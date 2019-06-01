

From left: Dancers Lauren Fadeley, Anthony Santos, Renan Cerdeiro and Stephanie Rae Williams in the world premiere performance of Pam Tanowitz’s “Gustave Le Gray No. 1.” (Teresa Wood)

The pianist and her piano joined the dancing in Pam Tanowitz’s “Gustave Le Gray No. 1,” with the instrument proving to be quite nimble on its four legs, with wheels attached.

Nimbleness, in fact, was the overarching theme of this captivating world premiere at the Kennedy Center Opera House on Friday. The center commissioned Tanowitz's work for its Ballet Across America series, which celebrates female artistry and continues through Sunday. Tanowitz’s piece, however, was a one-night-only event, as the centerpiece of a program shared by Miami City Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem. The new work brought together four dancers, two from each company, and onstage pianist Sylvia Jiang in an evolving exchange of musical and visual rhythms.

The curious title comes from the music: Caroline Shaw’s 2012 “Gustave Le Gray” for solo piano, named for the pioneering 19th-century French photographer. Shaw's ode unspools as a fluid landscape of gently insistent chord progressions and subtly developing airs, with a deceptive quietness, for the piece soon darkens and grows increasingly rich. Recognizable touches of Chopin’s Mazurka in A Minor, Op. 17, emerge like ghostly footsteps venturing this way and that.

At first, Tanowitz responds to the music's lithe, contained activity with conventional ballet steps, legs unfolding to the front or side, and neat, clean pirouettes. These formal elements lead to freer expression: thigh-slapping, full-body jiggling, exhausted-on-purpose forward-slumping. Throughout, there's a play of textures: the energy grows soft, then a crisp formation snaps into place.

All the while, the feeling is light and airy, though visually the stage picture is bold. The dancers’ red, flowy costumes (created by high-profile designers Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung) are part of the choreography, separating and billowing around the lifted limbs, almost like additional body parts. The effect is striking, but a bit much; movement this clear and luscious needs no embellishment.





From left, in red: Dancers Lauren Fadeley, Anthony Santos, Renan Cerdeiro and Stephanie Rae Williams surround pianist Sylvia Jiang in “Gustave Le Gray No. 1.” (Teresa Wood)

Near the end, the four dancers — Miami City Ballet’s Renan Cerdeiro and Lauren Fadeley and DTH’s Anthony Santos and Stephanie Rae Williams — surround Jiang, the pianist, who rises, still churning out chords, and soon all five of them slowly roll the piano to the far wing. One of the men fetches Jiang a new piano bench. The music is light, melodic, and the dancers skim the stage, seeming to fly. They return to the piano like birds to a nest, as Jiang sounds the final notes, gazing at them as if she’s just awakened from a dream. It’s a subtle glance, but perfectly rendered, and it ends the work with a sense of intimates brought closer together after a shared, transformative experience.





Bernard DuBois II, left and Fábio Mariano in Geoffrey Holder’s “Dougla.” (Teresa Wood)

I shared that sense — part exhilaration, part wonder — about the evening as a whole. The program was strong from start to finish, with Miami City Ballet’s well-defined, vivid production of Balanchine’s “Walpurgisnacht,” accompanied by Charles Gounod’s windswept ballet music from “Faust”; and DTH’s repeat performances of Geoffrey Holder’s Technicolor pageant “Dougla” and Claudia Schreier’s sweeping “Passage,” enlivened since its opening last week. What a difference a few more performances made to the Opera House Orchestra’s more energized treatment of Jessie Montgomery’s score.

The Ballet Across America performances continue at the Kennedy Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.