It was Kushner’s idea to place the tension-filled “Cool” scene, where the Jets squeeze down their hotheaded impulses, near the middle of the movie, before the fatal fight with the Sharks. (In the 1961 film, it comes after the fight, as a way for the surviving Jets to focus their grief.) Kushner’s idea makes the “Cool” number about gun violence, Peck says, as Tony tries to persuade Jets leader Riff — the astonishingly quicksilver Mike Faist — not to bring bullets to the knife fight. The dancing spills across a dilapidated ferry terminal on the water that was specially constructed in an abandoned parking lot in Brooklyn. It’s such a sprawling number that Peck couldn’t find a studio big enough for rehearsals and had to create it in sections, finally putting it together on location.