Dorrance is continuously experimenting with the art of tap dance in many ways, but what struck me most about this program were the musical experiments. Each piece got the music under the dancers’ feet in new ways. “Three to One” featured soft, searching compositions by Thom Yorke and Richard D. James. Dorrance was flanked by Byron Tittle and Matthew “Megawatt” West, but she was the only one in tap shoes. The men were barefoot. They all seemed disconnected from one another; there was a dreamlike quality, as if Dorrance’s quiet partners had sprung from her imagination. When they walked offstage, she went quiet too.