Still, a bouncing, swinging Christmas party capped Dorrance Dance’s program on Friday, which had been retooled as an evening of four short works. The program’s closer, titled “An Ella’quent Holiday Swing” — a reference, as you might guess, to Ella Fitzgerald — turned the Eisenhower Theater into the coolest nightspot in town, where spectators’ hearts could groove to funky riffs on “Jingle Bells” and “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let it Snow!”
Indeed, this near-impossible feat of refreshing the standard holiday fare was delivered to its grateful audience in an exceptionally bright package, tied in ribbons and bells by Dorrance and her excellent dancers, with the powerhouse accompaniment of vocalist Aaron Marcellus and a nimble onstage band. Dorrance whipped up this world premiere in collaboration with her company members.
The music draws on Fitzgerald’s buoyant and sultry reimagining of the familiar winter songs that she’d recorded in 1960 with conductor Frank De Vol. (Their resulting album, “Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas,” is a guaranteed spirit-lifter.) Marcellus and double bassist Gregory Richardson arranged those versions for the Dorrance Dance work.
The jaunty, loose phrasing of the songs allowed space for electrifying dance solos, always in observance of good jazz etiquette, with the ensemble growing quiet while the spotlit artist tore up the floor. But while Dorrance dancers are exquisitely skilled tappers, their stage effects are not limited to percussive footwork. Crouching low, B-girl dancer Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie spun and twisted with her partner like a small explosion, her limbs flying in all directions.
“Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was juiced up with a witty chorus of dancers with wrists crossed above their heads, fingers flexed like spiky antlers. It was a knowing nod to the Rockettes and their iconic reindeer hats.
“An Ella’quent Holiday Swing” was the liveliest work on the program, with the greatest full-body expressiveness. But the smaller-scale pieces shared its ethos of finding pleasure in simplicity. “SOUNDspace,” a 2013 work, was all about rhythm created from the smallest ripples of the legs and feet; the dancers kept their movements restrained within the frame of the body, even as the stage floor sung with complex musical phrases (aided by strategically placed microphones). One dancer performed in his socks, striking up a symphony of claps, slaps and the muffled drumming of his hands on his chest.
Dorrance is continuously experimenting with the art of tap dance in many ways, but what struck me most about this program were the musical experiments. Each piece got the music under the dancers’ feet in new ways. “Three to One” featured soft, searching compositions by Thom Yorke and Richard D. James. Dorrance was flanked by Byron Tittle and Matthew “Megawatt” West, but she was the only one in tap shoes. The men were barefoot. They all seemed disconnected from one another; there was a dreamlike quality, as if Dorrance’s quiet partners had sprung from her imagination. When they walked offstage, she went quiet too.
“Basses Loaded” was a less successful experiment. Musicians on double bass and electric bass joined the dancers, moving around the stage with them; the novelty of seeing those huge double basses leaning against the musicians and pushed around like giant, sleepy toddlers quickly wore off. Still, the verve of this company’s freewheeling creativity left a ringing impression. More than any group I can think of, these artists revel deeply in the underestimated art of play.
The performance will be repeated Saturday at 8 p.m.