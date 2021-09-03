The decision to scrap the Washington engagement of “KPOP” — a show with a South Korean pop music theme that played to good reviews in 2017 at off-Broadway’s Ars Nova — was made by Signature’s New York producing partners, Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes. It was determined, according to Signature Theatre Managing Director Maggie Boland, that the fiscal and logistical challenge of bringing some 60 cast and crew members from across the country to Washington, at a time when the pandemic might still be raging, was too big a risk.
“After careful deliberation this felt to all of us like the prudent choice to make at this time,” Forbes and Parnes said in a statement on Friday. “We are still committed to bringing ‘KPOP’ to audiences on Broadway and beyond, and we look forward to continuing the show’s developmental process with its team of wonderful artists.”
The musical was to have been one of a trio of shows trying out at nonprofit companies in Washington this fall. The others are Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Strange Loop” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and “Once Upon a One More Time,” set in a fairy tale world to the songbook of Britney Spears, at Shakespeare Theatre Company. “KPOP” had the potential to draw the largest nightly audience by far in Signature’s history, and possibly a younger demographic, as the Anthem’s flexible space was envisioned to accommodate up to 1,900 customers a night during the December-January run. (The specific dates of the run had yet to be publicly announced.)
The production was being offered by Signature separate from its regular season, which begins in November in the company’s Arlington home with a revival of “Rent,” directed by its newly appointed artistic director, Matthew Gardiner. Because many of the costs were being borne by Signature’s New York partners, the financial impact of the cancellation is expected to be negligible, according to the company.
The fact, though, that the producers were so quick to pull the plug — the plans for “KPOP” had only been revealed publicly in July — underscores the intense anxiety in the theater world over how the coronavirus could affect upcoming productions. Across the industry, those who monitor box office results confide privately that ticket sales have been dropping off in recent weeks — a condition attributed to consumer nervousness.
Even with the latest setback, Signature still wants to find a show to produce on the Wharf, according to Boland. “We’re committed to that dream of the Anthem at some point in the future and they’ve been awesome to work with,” she said.