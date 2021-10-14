That the Lehmans arrived in the 1840s as observant Jews seems a counterpoint morally to some of the businesses in which they served as brokers and middlemen. Settling in Alabama, the German-born Lehman brothers, Henry, Emmanuel and Meyer, made a fortune selling cotton off the backs of enslaved people; later they traded in the fossil fuels that powered the Industrial Revolution (and, we know now, contributed to climate change). Still later came the innovations that helped to democratize investing but also led to reckless abuses in financial lending. Oh — they also provided the capital for truly monumental accomplishments, such as the laying of American railroads and the excavation of the Panama Canal.