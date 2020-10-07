“This guy was so relentless, he wanted to get out of where he was,” he continued, quickly managing to confuse a listener as to which man he was talking about. “He accomplished the task and, for me, that’s what helped on a subconscious level: ‘I know this guy; I can write this.’ ”

The occasion for this rumination was the launch of yet another Miranda-intensive project — only this one revolved not around the son, but the father. “Siempre, Luis” (“Always, Luis”) is a new HBO documentary, directed by a close family ally, John James, that records the journey through time, politics and culture of Luis Miranda, who became a potent force in New York City’s Puerto Rican community and a power player in the city’s political inner circles.

The son’s fame, heightened by the global success of “Hamilton,” no doubt jump-started public interest in the story of the father — who in turn has emerged as an important partner in the son’s ever-expanding entertainment universe. During a joint telephone interview with his dad, the 40-year-old Lin-Manuel said that “Hamilton” had “supercharged” his relationship with the 66-year-old Luis, propelling his father from the sidelines of his career to “playing full tackle.”

“One of the sources of tension,” Lin-Manuel added, laughing, “was that he comes over to just be the granddad and play with my kids, and he says: ‘I just have to talk to you about these 10 things.’ ”

You get the sense from the 95-minute film, which debuted Tuesday on HBO, that the driven Lin-Manuel, who premiered his first Broadway musical, “In the Heights,” at 28, is the more laid-back of the two. The movie explores Luis’s early life in Puerto Rico, his time in the administration of New York City Mayor Edward I. Koch and especially the father-son efforts that brought “Hamilton” to San Juan in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. But it opens with the disclosure of a serious heart issue that Luis recently experienced, and the implication that the man simply can’t slow down.

Luis assures an interviewer that he is in good health now and that this phase of his life is deeply satisfying. It comes across in “Siempre, Luis” how much Lin-Manuel’s success has been a family affair. For example, Lin-Manuel’s older sister Luz Miranda-Crespo, who has an MBA from New York University, handles all the finances. “I sign every check,” she said in a separate interview.

“I’m very, very grateful all the time,” Luis said. “My wife [a psychologist, also named Luz] and I have so many friends with kids Lin-Manuel’s age where they talk about once every other month. I get to speak and meet my kid every single day of my life. That is probably the most rewarding thing.”

James, the filmmaker, befriended Luis several years ago while working with him at a New York political strategy group. Then in late 2016 or early 2017, he began following Luis around with a camera. “I said, ‘That might be a good idea, he has a good story,’ ” Luis’s daughter Luz recalled. “And this was before Hurricane Maria. Everything pivoted after that.”

In the film, James records Lin-Manuel asking his father whether he considers his two biggest achievements to have been managing the unsuccessful 2001 mayoral campaign of then-Bronx Borough President Fernando Ferrer and bringing “Hamilton” to Puerto Rico. It’s an interesting juxtaposition. What the two episodes share is one man’s efforts to be the conduit for the completion of another man’s vision. In each case, though, it’s a mission rooted deeply in Luis’s own aspirations: to help realize the political power of a Puerto Rican politician on the mainland, and to bring help back to a devastated island he loves.

“It was pivotal for the Puerto Rican and Latinx community to come of age in New York City,” Luis said of the Ferrer campaign, in which Ferrer lost the Democratic nomination to Mark J. Green (who in turn lost to then-Republican Mike Bloomberg). “9/11 occurred as the primary campaign was taking place. And Lin-Manuel as a 21-year-old kid was front and center for all of this drama.”

Daughter Luz remembered that Luis’s political work meant “we didn’t have that many dinners that were very planned. . . . However, Luis always knew exactly where we were, what homework we had to do. Back then, if I wanted permission to stay after school, I had to get a quarter to go to the pay phone and hope! He kept tabs, and that’s the kind of mind he has.”

This vigilance is captured in one of the more tumultuous scenes in “Siempre, Luis,” when the Mirandas traveled to the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan to announce that a new touring production of“Hamilton” would be presented there. Labor unrest and storm damage to the university theater ultimately forced the production to shift to another city venue, but the show raised more than $15 million for the arts.

Amid the shrieks of excited students on the announcement day, demonstrators unfurled banners and rushed the stage to denounce Lin-Manuel, trying to tie him to some unpopular decisions regarding budget cuts while using college facilities for the Broadway hit. The camera spotted Luis in the front row of the audience, advising the organizers to let the activists speak. There is a shot, too, of Lin-Manuel, seated onstage, glancing over at his father with a look of, “What are you gonna do?” in his eyes.

The wordless communication between father and son was resonant affirmation of the unique wavelength they shared. And the director instantly grasped its significance.