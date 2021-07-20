The aptness of “Come From Away” for a 9/11 remembrance is irrefutable. Its success on Broadway — where it has run for more than 1,200 performances and resumes at the Gerald Schonfeld Theatre on Sept. 21 — owes to its singularly uplifting spirit. The married team of Irene Sankoff and David Hein conducted interviews with both residents of Gander, Newfoundland, and some of the 7,000 “Plane People,” who were stuck there for days after air travel was grounded in the United States due to concerns about more terrorist attacks. Out of those conversations came the book and score for “Come From Away,” a portrait of the town’s compassion and caring for strangers, which won a Tony Award for its director, Christopher Ashley.