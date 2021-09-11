Just as there was nothing nuanced about 9/11 and its aftershocks, “Come From Away” is not a subtle piece. The art of representation here is an ennoblement of human impulses to rescue, and to survive. (It’s also just about the greatest advertisement ever for the Canadian character, a civility that, at least from my perch in this oppressively dysfunctional nation, seems practically angelic.) So the dozen actors also serve as narrators, escorting us day by day through the assorted acts of kindness as well as the cultural mishaps, to create a kind of singing magazine article of what it all was like.