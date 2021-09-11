Just as there was nothing nuanced about 9/11 and its aftershocks, “Come From Away” is not a subtle piece. The art of representation here is an ennoblement of human impulses to rescue and to survive. (It’s also just about the greatest advertisement ever for the Canadian character, a civility that — at least from my perch in this oppressively dysfunctional nation — seems practically angelic.) So the dozen actors also serve as narrators, escorting us day by day through the assorted acts of kindness as well as the cultural mishaps, to create a kind of singing magazine article of what it all was like.