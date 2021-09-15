So here I was again, now in Row G on the aisle, hearing over my shoulder the guileless commentary of another 5-year-old, Theodore Matthiessen, who happened to be sitting behind me with his dad, Alex, an environmentalist and a friend of Taymor’s. His sweet musings sounded so familiar: “He’s pretending to die, but he really isn’t,” I overheard him say of Mufasa (played by L. Steven Taylor), the lion king murdered by his brother, Scar (Stephen Carlile). I was transported back to the visage of my own 5-year-old beside me, watching the same scene, her eyes wide in wonder.