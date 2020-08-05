“I remember squeezing her hand and saying, ‘This is trying something different.’ ”

The performer is a figure of titanic achievement in television journalism, a man who spoke to millions of viewers every night from the anchor chair of the “CBS Evening News,” succeeding the revered Walter Cronkite and remaining in the seat from 1981 to 2005. Are we to believe that an intrepid correspondent who reported from Vietnam and stared down President Richard M. Nixon during the Watergate scandal experiences butterflies in a 390-seat playhouse?

“You certainly feel you’re up on the high wire by yourself,” Rather explained during a telephone interview from his home in Austin about the solo show he premiered in New York in February, “Dan Rather: Stories of a Lifetime.” “This is the first time I’ve ever done anything quite like this. There is that, and that’s pretty scary.”

That Rather would walk that tightrope at this stage of his life attests to a certain abiding appetite for the limelight, and an insatiable love of reporting. “Stories of a Lifetime,” an 80-minute tour of a momentous career — and of the essence of what makes Rather Rather — was recorded by Audible, in the West Village theater it has been leasing for its theatrical projects. It was released on Tuesday for Audible subscribers as yet another expansion by the audiobook and audio entertainment company into theater terrain.

“I did grow up around two adults who were marvelous storytellers,” Rather said. “My maternal grandmother Page, who spent her entire life in South Texas, was a great yarn spinner. She was particularly good with biblical stories. And my father, Irvin Rather, he didn’t tell stories often, but when he told them he was excellent at creating word pictures.”

That family gift was evident in Rather’s TV style, especially in the aphorisms he came up with on election nights to juice up the drama, as in “This race is hotter than a Times Square Rolex.” He riffs in “Stories of a Lifetime” on the combination of doggedness and folksiness that he made his calling card, and, more movingly, on the events of the 1960s and ’70s that formed the backbone of a big career. The anecdotes he relates — about being in Dallas on the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated; about meeting Martin Luther King Jr. and befriending Medgar Evers during his coverage of the civil rights movement; about visiting a Navy hospital ship anchored off Vietnam and filled with amputees — give a riveting core to a show with a you-are-there intensity.

(The show doesn’t mention some of the controversies in the later years of his career, such as the “Kenneth, What is the Frequency?” mystery and the circumstances of his departure following an investigation that went awry of President George W. Bush’s military service.)

But it was the power of current events, not historical ones, that propelled Rather onto the stage — to amplify his horrified reaction to the attacks being leveled by the Trump administration on the media. His hope is that the humanizing perspective he brings might help shore up faith in the First Amendment’s freedom-of-speech protections.

“A fighting press is the red, beating heart of democracy,” the newsman declares, near the end of his show. “What we have now is a case of creeping authoritarianism, with all of its attendant dangers.”

As the shutdown of most theaters nationwide drags on, Audible — owned by Amazon, whose chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post — has been using its platform to fill some of the gap. The company records the plays it commissions and produces under its $5 million Emerging Playwrights program, for which it just named its third round of recipients. More than half of the 15 are women and playwrights of color include Jessica Huang, Mathilde Dratwa, Noah Diaz, Amanda Wilkin, Will Arbery and Vichet Chum. In addition to “Stories of a Lifetime,” Audible on Tuesday also released a recording of “Bella Bella,” Harvey Fierstein’s solo show it obtained rights to, about the late congresswoman from Manhattan, Bella Abzug. Vanessa Redgrave in “The Year of Magical Thinking,” a one-person adaptation of Joan Didion’s book that had a Broadway run several years ago, was released this week, too.

Both “Bella Bella” and “Stories of a Lifetime” were directed for the stage by Senior, whose credits run to dozens of plays with major theater companies across the country, including the Kennedy Center and Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. When Audible approached her about working with the anchorman, she said, her reaction was visceral: “For me, he has been the anchor of my life. Staying up all night with him on 9/11, on election nights, he was my guide more than any other [newscaster].”

The skill of a news reader does not automatically translate to the transaction that occurs across the footlights. From their divergent work lives, both the newsman and the director knew this. “In theater, you can tell when you’re reaching the audience and when you’re not,” said Rather, who traces his own theatergoing back to his years in Houston, and taking Jean Goebel, who would later become his wife, to the Alley Theatre. “There’s a version of that in television, of ‘getting through the glass,’ ” he added. “Some people have the ability to make you feel they’re in the living room, with you.”

For Senior, Rather’s ability to get through the glass was apparent. “He has a very improvisational nature about him, which spoke to me,” she said. “There’s something very alive about him. “I did watch some clips, and I found an inherent theatricality, because he is in love with his subject.”

Rather, who has written memoirs about the news business and regaled interviewers for decades, had amassed a mountain of stories. The idea was to give them dramatic shape. “I started by asking, ‘What’s the end of the play? What are we sending the audience out into the world with?’ ” Senior said. “For Dan, it was the moment of crisis we are in, in America. America is in mourning, in turmoil. The sum total of his experience is attempting to reach people and say, ‘You can do something.’ ”

“I do find that people are interested when you explain to them what journalists do, what it is we’re trying to do, and how are we trying to do it,” Rather said. Still, when Audible suggested a running time of an hour and 20 minutes, he was stunned. “My rule of thumb on platform speaking is about 20 minutes,” he explained. “Twenty minutes is a long time. That gave me pause. Can anybody survive this? Will anybody be awake?”

By prearrangement, “Dan Rather: Stories of a Lifetime” ran for only two performances. The robust reception pleased the anchorman, but he is not actively pursuing a future on the stage. The rigors and jitters of two evenings under the lights were gratification enough.

Besides, he said, he doesn’t want to get a big head about it. A story in the show summed up this need to stay humble.

On a trip back to his native Texas, one of the local good old boys, greeting the TV star, offered these words to live by: