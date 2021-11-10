I spent two weeks in London last month, attempting to wind down from the whirlwind of an early fall of theater openings in New York and Washington — by seeing more theater. Yes, I am that kind of glutton for entertainment. The seemingly lackadaisical attitude across the city in hotels and restaurants, bars and the Tube made me uneasy and extra vigilant. The older gentleman next to me at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, the young couple at the Almeida Theatre in Islington, the mom with the two children at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon — all seemed to have taken their cue from a British government that has thrown caution into the Thames, at least with regard to safety protocols.