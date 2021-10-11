Even before the MacArthur, Zollar had moved into new territory. She has stepped back from leading Urban Bush Women, having handed the reins to two of her dancers in 2019. (The group is holding workshops this fall and has scheduled performances starting in January.) Zollar is continuing to teach at Florida State University, where she has been a professor for 25 years; she splits her time between Tallahassee and Brooklyn so she can coach dancers in her works. But Zollar’s current artistic projects are bigger than anything she’s done before: She is directing two operas and, with Urban Bush Women’s 40th anniversary looming in 2024, planning a major choreographic retrospective.