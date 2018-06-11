The string sound of the National Symphony Orchestra is mostly a composite of many players. When the Kennedy Center Chamber Players take the stage, individual NSO musicians are front and center. The group played its final concert of the season Sunday afternoon in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater, in a program focused on music for strings.

Marissa Regni, the NSO’s principal second violinist, was the deserving star of this show. In two Handel pieces, florid lines flowed through her left hand with effortless accuracy and flair. Violinist Glenn Donnellan kept pace with her on second violin in the Trio Sonata, Op. 5/4, but Regni was just as refined and elegant of attack on her own in the Violin Sonata, HWV 359a. Pianist Lisa Emenheiser, playing a realization of the continuo part on the big Steinway, was too prominent in both pieces, often covering cellist David Hardy on the bass line.

Hardy and Emenheiser were in better balance in a varied, exploratory performance of Elliott Carter’s Cello Sonata. The piece came relatively early in Carter’s career, but even its less forbidding qualities did not hold the attention of some young listeners in the audience.

Both Emenheiser and Regni showed formidable fortitude and grace in Stravinsky’s “Suite Italienne,” an arrangement of music from the composer’s ballet “Pulcinella.” If some of the fast movements felt a little cautious in pacing, the performance caught all the rhythmic crunch in Stravinsky’s adaptation of his 18th-century source music.

An arrangement of George Enescu’s “Romanian Rhapsody No. 1” for string quintet and piano could not reproduce the excitement of the orchestral original. Regni and her colleagues played the opening folk song quoted in the piece with appropriate booziness and swagger. Given that Enescu regretted that this early work was the most played of his oeuvre, perhaps the Piano Quintet or the shorter of the two piano quartets would have been a better choice.