“The EVE Project,” the title of the Graham company’s series at the Kennedy Center, which opened Thursday, capitalizes on the idea of Graham, who died in 1991, as a visionary. But it errs in narrowing the focus to Graham as a feminist icon.

The program marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, and it’s designed to make “bold statements about female power,” according to the official description, with all-female choreography, by Graham and others.

I’m not sure you’ll walk away from “The EVE Project” in awe of female power, though there are some good works here and the dancers are excellent — including the men. But does this program make bold statements about Graham’s power? Yes and no.

The three Graham works are a mixed bag: the exhilarating, casually virtuosic “Diversion of Angels” plus two lost works from the 1930s — “Ekstasis” and “Chronicle” — pieced together with the help of photos and films. The delights in “Diversion of Angels” are innumerable — the way the dancers spin around and plunge to the floor like a heap of laundry; how Charlotte Landreau leaps lightly onto Lloyd Mayor’s shoulder, where he catches her with one arm. It’s all breathtaking nonchalance. Is this the treatise on love that Graham intended? That isn’t one’s first impression. But if the emotional and thematic content has dissipated (this piece is from 1948), it is danced with devotion and swift, rolling energy.

“Ekstasis” is a curious, fascinating solo of broken glamour, as if Audrey Hepburn got stuck in a phone booth with Graham. The dancer, Anne Souder, thrust her arms overhead and shifted a hip, ready to strut the red carpet. The next instant she’s doubled over, squatting, reaching toward an infinite beyond.

I believe in her complicated personality and whatever dark forces she’s tangling with much more than I believe in “Chronicle.” This all-female work in three parts responded to the rise of fascism and arose in the wake of Graham’s refusal to perform at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Berlin. A noble history, and yet we are left with a production that is long, slow and repetitive. It contains Graham’s ideas, if not her brilliance — the formal groupings, the percussive rhythms, the sculptural precision. How precise? We’ll never know. It faded from the repertoire, then was “reconstructed” — always a sketchy process — from archival films.

“Chronicle” looks like Graham 2.0, with the dancers’ 21st-century aerobic bounces and extreme flexibility. It feels like a marketing idea, as does much of this program. I can just imagine the sales pitch: Let’s go with a female-empowerment theme! Nothing wrong with that, except: Why not simply focus on the very best Graham works, actually created by Graham?

The program’s centerpiece is “Untitled (Souvenir),” a brisk, witty 2019 dance by Pam Tanowitz, featuring chamber music by Caroline Shaw and a building, satisfying sense of disparate parts slipping into place. Rounding out the evening are three short works prompted by Graham’s tense, drawn-in solo “Lamentation.” These “Lamentations Variations” are by Aszure Barton, Liz Gerring and Michelle Dorrance, and they’re all beautifully performed, with the eerie synchronization of Barton’s two dancers, Laurel Dalley Smith and Anne O’Donnell, hinting intriguingly at sinister possession and transformation. The overtone of all of them was darkness. Viewing the program as a whole, the moments of light left the strongest impression.

