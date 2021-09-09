Backdrop is everything in the hyper-realistic dramas that have come to be collectively known as the Rhinebeck Panorama: The gatherings of the Rhinebeck, N.Y. families in the series — first the Apples, then the Gabriels, now the Michaels — are specific down to the day and always informed by headline events. In this beautiful capstone work, though, the sense is not so much a resolution as a dissolving; the characters of “What Happened?” have become unmoored, as if the isolation of the pandemic has caused some permanent psychic dislocation. That the family’s work is in the performing arts adds another layer to the theme.