

The helicopter lands in “Miss Saigon,” now at the Kennedy Center Opera House. (Matthew Murphy)

Theater critic

The sound of helicopter rotors whir at the beginning of the revamped “Miss Saigon” staked out at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House for the next month, and it all floods in like a flashback. The love-hate inspired by this grandiose Vietnam-set update of “Madame Butterfly” still hooks you and claws at you, too. The sweeping score? Hard to resist. The lyrics? Atrocious, then and now. The East-West politics? As troubling as they were when this megamusical from the “Les Miserables” team first came to American in 1991 toting that “yellowface” casting blunder, with Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce playing the Eurasian pimp known as the Engineer.

You have to hand it to producer Cameron Mackintosh for puffing new life into another of his franchise properties. Laurence Connor’s dark, dramatic staging for this tour (the show alighted on Broadway last year) is more persuasively in key with the unabashedly melodramatic material than was his stark, too-lean “Phantom of the Opera” reboot. The sung-through show is properly jumbo in its lush musical sound, executed by about a dozen musicians somehow able to create persuasive orchestral effects, and its pivotal spectacular moments land on the mark.

The helicopter is indeed a sight as it swoops onto the roof of the American embassy. The fascist discipline of the communist victors is rendered in a frighteningly synchronized display of militaristic choreography. And in the end — surely you know how this ends, this saga of an Asian woman left behind by the American soldier she counts on for rescue — the tragedy generates its share of sniffles.

That’s always been remarkable, given how stiff the characters are, especially Chris, the noble American soldier (a role that traps Anthony Festa, as it snares so many actors, in a single note of agonized self-pity). And the political implications? “Melodramatic white-savior fantasia claptrap” was a juicy phrase from playwright Qui Nguyen last year to American Theatre magazine’s Diep Tran as both writers lamented the ongoing representation of Vietnam and its people in this soap opera.



Red Concepción (center as the Engineer) and the company perform “American Dream” in the North American tour of “Miss Saigon.” (Matthew Murphy)

The Saigon and Bangkok brothel scenes are so proudly raunchy here that you feel invited to relish the debauchery, though maybe the strip-club choreography was always this nasty (and glammed up, obviously, from the notoriously degenerate real thing). That’s the other sort of excess that has always plagued “Saigon” — a showbizzy exaggeration that leads to overblown acting. The snarling men are led by Red Concepción as the Engineer, a rapacious pimp whose impulses naturally align with “The American Dream,” as the vocally robust Concepción sings in one of the show’s signature numbers.

Your heart goes out to Emily Bautista, who plays our heroine, Kim, with irresistible conviction as she sings “The Movie in My Mind” and “I’d Give My Life for You,” which is to say that “Miss Saigon” is still “Miss Saigon,” revamp or no. If you love the haunting Claude-Michel Schönberg score and the panoramic storytelling, you’ll enjoy this. If the lyrics, politics or characterizations have always bugged you, stay away. If you’ve never seen it, here it is — big, beautiful and difficult as ever.

Miss Saigon, music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. Directed by Laurence Connor. Design concept, Adrian Vaux; production design, Totie Driver and Matt Kinley; costumes, Andreane Neofitou; lights, Bruno Poet; musical staging and choreography, Bob Avian; projections, Luke Halls; musical supervision, Stephen Brooker. About 2 hours 45 minutes. Through Jan. 13 at the Kennedy Center. $49-$175. 202-467-4600 or kennedy-center.org.