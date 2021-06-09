A new lead producer for “The Music Man,” directed by Jerry Zaks, has not been announced. No plans have been unveiled, either, for the return of “Mormon” or director Ivo van Hove’s unorthodox multimedia staging of “West Side Story.” Dozens of other Broadway shows have already announced their returns, including the megahit trio of “Wicked,” “Hamilton” and “The Lion King” planning a joint start-up on Sept. 14. Initially, it was thought that those shows would be the first ones to restart Broadway. Now it’s a return engagement of “Springsteen on Broadway” beginning June 26 that will get things rolling. The first straight play back will be Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s “Pass Over,” beginning performances Aug. 4.