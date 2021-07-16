Those are quibbles, though, for a small-scale production that indulges in ingenuity. Often shooting inside tight spaces — including the modest meeting room that hosts much of the show — videographer Zack Gross makes the ambitious look effortless as he weaves the camera between performers. David Singleton’s vibrant choreography makes the most of the sparse cast, particularly when the actors prance around a pool table to the toe-tapper “The River Won’t Flow.” The orchestrations are richly realized, and the production gives the masked musicians their due with a glimpse during the end credits of the coronavirus-safe recording process.