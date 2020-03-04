The moment epitomizes the zestiest aspect of this production, originally directed with terrific fluency by Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”), who won a choreography Tony (his third) for “Bandstand.” (Gina Rattan is tour director.) Featuring swing-inflected music by Richard Oberacker and book and lyrics by Rob Taylor and Oberacker, “Bandstand” offers a heartstring-tugging, pull-for-the-underdog narrative that feels overfamiliar, despite appealing performances by Zack Zaromatidis as Donny and his castmates. What really distinguishes the show, especially early on, are ingenious bits of movement that fit seamlessly into the bustling whole yet capture the characters’ internal turmoil: bursts of nervy, angular hoofin’; cameos by GIs who manhandle objects or people and appear to be specters; a gun-cleaning ritual by a distraught Marine.
That physicality deepens the portrait of warriors struggling to find their bearings in an impatient civilian world. In the jazzy opening number — whose percussive prelude evokes both artillery explosions and swing drummer Gene Krupa — characters optimistically anticipate life returning to “Just Like It Was Before.” Dream on.
Things can’t be as they were for Donny, whose emotional pain Zaromatidis deftly displays. Still reeling from his time in the Pacific, Donny finds distraction in an NBC talent competition. He staffs a band with other scarred veterans, including an overwrought trombonist (a very good Louis Jannuzzi III), an injured percussionist (Jonmichael Tarleton) and an alcoholic bassist and corny-joke teller (Benjamin Powell). Gold star widow Julia Trojan (Jennifer Elizabeth Smith, maintaining a monotonous facade of sweet stoicism) signs on as vocalist for the band’s songs, which include the irony-infused “Welcome Home.”
Jeff Croiter’s lighting helps suggest the characters’ flashbacks, a conceit achieved with commendable restraint. David Korins’s handsome barroom set — accommodating Blankenbuehler’s swing-quoting choreography, danced in Paloma Young’s flavorful costumes — cedes to art-deco stylization as Donny’s band nears its dream of New York success. As a happy ending looms, the show feels increasingly slick and predictable: It’s in the earlier portions, with their dark movement suggesting war’s repercussions, that “Bandstand” finds its victory.
Bandstand, music by Richard Oberacker; book and lyrics, Rob Taylor and Oberacker. Originally directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler; original Broadway sound design, Nevin Steinberg; tour sound design, David Thomas; co-orchestrators, Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen; music arranger, Rassen; music supervisor, Fred Lassen; music director, Miles Plant; vocal arrangements, David Kreppel; restaging and additional choreography, Marc Heitzman. With Scott Bell, Rob Clove, Roxy York. 2 hours and 40 minutes. $54-$114. Through March 8 at the National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave NW. 800-514-3849. thenationaldc.com.