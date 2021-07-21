The partnership in musical development between commercial producers and regional nonprofit theaters has been advancing over the years, as an older tradition recedes a bit — when New York producers booked theaters in one or a series of cities and paid the full freight of a tryout period. Washington has been a microcosm of the changing landscape: Decades ago, shows as varied as “West Side Story” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” made formative stays at the National. Occasionally, producers still opt for the more traditional route, booking the National for a tryout commercial run, as in 2013 with Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s “If/Then” and, in 2018, “Beetlejuice,” with a score by Eddie Perfect.