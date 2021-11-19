In director Gerrad Alex Taylor’s occasionally stiff but eminently watchable Washington Stage Guild production, those echoes reverberate alongside the aching cadences of the story’s specific time and place, with the very fine actor DeJeanette Horne especially pivotal to bringing out the tale’s energy, hopefulness and heartbreak.
Horne portrays Anela Myalatya, known as Mr. M, an inspired and tireless teacher in a Black school in 1984 apartheid South Africa. In part to bolster the credentials of his star pupil Thami (Jordan Brown), Mr. M arranges for the young man and Isabel (Libby Barnard), a high-achiever from a local White school, to team for an interschool literature competition. But when Thami and Mr. M take radically different views of a politically motivated school boycott, the disagreement threatens much more than the team’s possible win.
Horne expertly captures Mr. M’s exuberance, stubbornness and passion — the qualities that keep the teacher toiling in the most dispiriting reaches of apartheid education. When he confides in Isabel a cherished dream that Thami will score a university scholarship, the charismatic instructor (and self-described Confucian) cackles and even pirouettes in glee. Tiffani Sydnor’s set — depicting a run-down classroom in Mr. M’s under-resourced school — drives home how zealous this educator must be to keep going.
Brown and Barnard don’t meld as seamlessly with their characters as Horne does with his, and once in a while they make bits of stage business look contrived instead of spontaneous. But for the most part the two actors convincingly channel the students’ distinctive personalities and outlooks: Thami’s wariness, intelligence and determination; Isabel’s extroverted diligence and expanding horizons. A scene of competition practice, during which the two students volley bits of poetry and writerly trivia back and forth — lines from “Ozymandias,” Byron-related facts — movingly shows them bonding and shedding self-consciousness in a shared delight at literature. (Cheryl Yancey designed the apt school uniforms and other costumes.)
But it’s what Mr. M says that has particular resonance, especially when he’s confessing how hard it is to hope in a world of division and systemic injustice. The power of language and discussion, as opposed to violence, is another of his beliefs. He tells Thami, who is tempted by militant activism: “If the struggle needs weapons, give it words.”
“My Children! My Africa!” by Athol Fugard. Directed by Gerrad Alex Taylor; lighting, Marianne Meadows; sound design, Kaydin Hamby. About three hours. Tickets: $50-$60. Through Dec. 5 at the Undercroft Theatre at Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW. stageguild.org. 202-900-8788.