Kudos to the Canadians for performing this program of mixed-repertory works on their first two nights, before they launch into “The Sleeping Beauty” on Thursday. Some years ago, the major companies on the Kennedy Center’s ballet series started limiting their appearances to the full-length story ballets that everybody knows. American Ballet Theatre, for example, will perform one production (“Giselle”) for its six-day run in February; last year it also stuck with a single story ballet, as did the National Ballet of China, the Mariinsky Ballet and others. Yet there’s no better view of a company’s depth of skill and versatility than a mixed bill, given a range of works and styles and the opportunities for lesser-known dancers to claim the spotlight and surprise us.

Jiri Kylian’s “Petite Mort” and Alexei Ratmansky’s “Piano Concerto #1” rounded out the evening on Tuesday. The takeaway from the four works in total: This is a company with talent to burn, where technique is first-rate and form is polished. And on top of that, the physical strengths do not come at the expense of charm and appeal. That’s a tough package to deliver.

AD

AD

There was, however, an element of overload. “Piano Concerto #1,” the final work, was the standout. It’s the last section of a trilogy Ratmansky created in tribute to Shostakovich and his troubled life under the Soviet regime. But with its intricate gestures, subtle confrontations and arresting musical complexities, it was not well-served by coming last on a program this highly charged.

Ratmansky’s ability to tell difficult stories and evoke complicated relationships and emotions is unmatched, and his compressed glimpse of the melancholy and turmoil of Soviet life is no exception. Suspicion reigns (at times the dancers even gazed at the audience with narrowed eyes) and trust among friends comes and goes. Bright, toylike Soviet symbols — red stars, a plane, a hammer — dangle overhead as the dancers join, break apart and watch one another in shifting attitudes of tenuous optimism and apprehension. Like that suspended decor, harmless interactions grow threatening and oppressive.

This work was preceded by Kylian’s “Petite Mort,” a cheeky, easygoing piece created in 1991, with dancers in bare legs and tight bodices that I seem to see every other year or so. It’s a favorite for signaling that one’s organization has a sense of humor and knows how sexy it is. It was followed by an unnecessary musical interlude, the adagio from Leos Janacek’s “Idyll for String Orchestra,” which was lovely but slow, and it weighed down the light afterglow of Kylian’s underwear romp.

AD

AD

The company had established its blow-your-mind bona fides at the start with the twin Forsythe pieces, both of which combine grand, decisive behaviors with driving energy and, particularly in “The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude,” a galloping pace. In that piece especially, the dancers must move swiftly but easily; every motion is up and out, nearly every beat of the Schubert (Allegro Vivace from his Symphony No. 9 in C) met by arms and legs stretched to the utmost.

You can scarcely believe that five humans can carry this through without collapse. The program notes mention the strong influences of George Balanchine and Marius Petipa, but “Vertiginous Thrill” also bears the striking imprint of 19th-century Danish choreographer August Bournonville, with its light, nonstop footwork and the dancers’ joyous demeanor, directly engaging the audience. The dancers never wavered in this, even as they moved so fast that one could scarcely take it all in. It was just about too much for the eye to catch. One needs a breather, both within a work and around the works.