

The cast of “She the People,” at Woolly Mammoth through Jan. 6. (Teresa Castracane)

From the crimes of the patriarchy to the foibles of holiday rom-coms, from the outrage of white privilege to the perils of flirting with your barista, the Second City is covering a lot of territory in Washington these days, having just opened two shows.

The more polished one is “She the People,” a funny, fiercely political sketch-comedy show at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Directed by Carly Heffernan, and showcasing a fine all-female cast, the production skewers entrenched male power, sexist commercials, princess movies, brunch and more.

Some of the skits are bracing feminist sendups. In a droll sci-fi riff, most of the men in the world fall into a version of the Upside Down, the alternate dimension from “Stranger Things,” allowing the first female U.S. president (Kazi Jones) to improve life for everyone who’s still here. (Finally, pockets in all women’s clothing!) Other sketches mock trendy ideas, such as a mom-and-baby yoga class in which a new mother (Alex Bellisle) is intimidated by her classmates’ self-congratulatory tales of natural birthing. (One claims to have delivered her infant in the woods, with an owl as a doula.)

Some skits involve the audience, including the spot-on mock game show “You Oughta Know!”, in which a host (Maggie Wilder) grows increasingly frustrated by panelists’ ignorance of world events. (The other top-notch performers in “She the People” include Atra Asdou, Carisa Barreca and Katie Caussin. The many credited writers include Barreca and Heffernan.)



Erica Elam and Gary-Kayi Fletcher in “Love Factually” at the Kennedy Center through Dec. 31. (Jati Lindsay)

If nonpolitical comedy seems more enticing, turn to “Love, Factually,” a spoof of holiday rom-coms, at the Kennedy Center. Frank Caeti directs the mostly funny premiere, which at Friday’s performance felt stiff and tentative in its early moments but gathered conviction as it went along. (The show is the fruit of a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the Second City to develop original works.)

Created and written by Nancy Hayden, Damon Royster and Marc Warzecha, “Love, Factually” centers on Cassie (Erica Elam), a cynical divorced writer whose Hallmark Channel job requires her to pen romantic Christmas movies. Rebelliously, she’s planning to knit her latest multiple-plot screenplay into a mammoth unhappy ending — that is until the ghost of Jane Austin (Mary Catherine Curran) intervenes.

Caeti’s role-juggling cast industriously channels the strands of Cassie’s screenplay, including a bromance between two soul mates (Aaron Bliden and Martin Garcia); the mutual infatuation of a senator (a vibrant Kaye Winks) and her aide (Gary-Kayi Fletcher); and the crisis a coquettish barista (a hilariously simpering Curran) inflicts on two long-married spouses (Anne Bowles and John Lescault). There is some fun scene-bridging stage business involving airport iconography (like the movie “Love, Actually,” Cassie’s screenplay involves an airport), but there are some bits that could stand fine tuning: When audience members are recruited to choreograph two characters’ smooches, the moment is draggy, rather than amusing.

The frame tale is the funniest part of the show, particularly a rap sequence in which Jane Austin argues for upbeat meet-cute tales. Jane, you have us convinced.