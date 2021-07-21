Given Ailey’s stature and enduring impact, and given that he died more than three decades ago, it’s a wonder that the question is still being asked. The Ailey company has performed on six continents for millions of people. Ailey’s masterful 1960 ballet “Revelations,” which draws on the sorrows and jubilation of African American spirituals, gospel and blues from the “blood memories” of his Texas childhood, is considered a cultural treasure. It’s been said to be the most widely seen modern dance work in the world.