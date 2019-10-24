The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Pearl, which accommodates 2,000 people. The stars will perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck. Cabin prices begin at $995 per person.
Makeup designer Joe Dulude II will do demonstrations and interactive sessions with guests, costume designer Paul Tazewell will discuss his creative process and choreographer Kelly Devine will teach daily dance classes.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD