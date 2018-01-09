

Erika Rose in Caleen Sinnette Jennings’s “Queens Girl in Africa” at Mosaic Theater Company, launching Washington’s second Women’s Voices Theater Festival. (Stan Barouh)

Jacqueline Marie Butler grows on you. The plucky young New Yorker was an adolescent in “Queens Girl in the World,” finding her way amid the strong views of her gruff father (a friend to Malcolm X), some shockingly racy friends and the progressive white kids at the Greenwich Village school she attends.

Jackie’s back for the second installment of Caleen Sinnette Jennings’s comic memoir, “Queens Girl in Africa,” the first of 24 shows set to dominate Washington stages during the two-month Women’s Voices Theater Festival. As she moves through high school, the 1960s are ablaze: Malcolm X has been assassinated, and Jennings’s father was there. He angrily sweeps the family to Nigeria, where he works in a hospital as Jennings’s mother teaches. Jennings — Jackie, that is, for she’s the playwright’s close alter ego — quickly sheds her infatuation with Paul McCartney as she absorbs the complexities of Nigeria and the United States, both grappling with freedom and internally at war.

The wide-eyed lens of a black American youth is fascinating once again in Jennings’s bouncy account, and it’s another fine showcase for the solo performer who impersonates the family, friends and boyfriends who captivate and confound Jackie. Erika Rose picks up in this Mosaic Theater Company production where actress Dawn Ursula left off in the 2015 “Queens Girl in the World” at Theater J. She narrates with spunk, and she’s a whiz at voicing males and female roles in her family’s internationally populated slice of Nigeria.

There’s the schoolgirl who wants to speak French, only that’s not Jackie’s forte. There’s Jackie’s Caribbean dad, and the Igbo tribesman hired to run the household; when Rose plays the two of them squaring off as the recently independent Nigeria’s Igbo-Hausa-Yoruba civil war heats up, you hear both men’s ferocity clearly.

Rose’s command doesn’t fully emerge, though, until the second act. The “girl” in the title seems key, as does Jennings’s inviting comic tone as she introduces things. In “Queens Girl,” Ursula had a slow sense of wonder and perpetual surprise (or dismay) that keyed a lot of laughter. Rose can be too matter-of-fact with early information, which undersells the way changes like hole-in-the-ground toilets and handsome young men all hit Jackie as major headlines!

But the second act tightens the drama as Nigeria sinks into civil war and as riots break out in the United States. The heavier the news gets, the more compelling Rose becomes, and there’s a new tone teased out by director Paige Hernandez. Bashful Jackie is caught between cultures: she has a new miniskirt that seems all wrong during a community gathering. But then she dances, and Rose’s rhythmic metamorphosis from the trendy “Jerk” to something earthier is breathtakingly beautiful. The complexity of a Queens girl in Africa finds poetic expression.

A young American abroad: Erika Rose in “Queens Girl in Africa.” (Stan Barouh)

Future productions may exploit such poetic opportunities more fully; this ongoing story, about a girl and a writer coming of age, could accommodate deeper visuals, soundscapes and movement, especially as it opens its arms to complicated political upheaval. The Mosaic premiere at the Atlas Performing Arts Center is handsome, with Rose’s tan skirt and orange blouse matching the warm colors of Debra Kim Sivigny’s uncluttered set and Sarah Tundermann’s lights. (Sivigny also designed the costumes, while Tundermann adds a few newsy projections.) It’s a storyteller’s show.

This growing “Queens Girl” project provides continuity between the 2015 Women’s Voices festival and the current slate, and it’s heartening to leave wanting more. Jennings has suggested that a Bennington University chapter will round out the trilogy, and with or without another festival as context for a production, what the perceptive, vulnerable, activist-minded Jackie goes through as the 1960s become the 1970s ought to be rich.

Queens Girl in Africa , by Caleen Sinnette Jennings. Directed by Paige Hernandez. Sound design, David Lamont Wilson. About 1 hour 50 minutes. Through Feb. 4 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets $20-$65. Call 202-399-7993 or visit mosaictheater.org.