Maia Reficco, Khamary Rose and Ben Levi Ross portray the members of the younger generation entangled by blood or friendship in the struggle of Jones’s Diana, and Michael Park plays the doctors who ply her with all of the wonder drugs and false hopes that only deepen her confusion and rage. They are all terrific, lending their talents to a musical of extraordinary ambition, one that attempts a complexly emotional exploration of the downs and ups and downs of a mind wrestling with its own defective circuitry.

Greif’s affection for the musical seems of a piece with the viselike attachment that Dixon’s Dan maintains for wife Diana. He can’t let go. As the show makes plain, Dan’s devotion proves a mixed blessing; sometimes, focusing on someone else’s pain is a way to avoid one’s own. There is no such blindness in the case of Greif, whose command of this material is so canny, and at this point, personal, that resentments, insecurities and acts of control feel expressed with pinpoint psychological accuracy.

That’s no small feat in a theatrical form prone to tuneful generalization. “Next to Normal,” which Kitt and Yorkey worked on for a decade, is instead a drilling down into the ordeal of one anguished individual and the migratory damage of her disease on her loved ones. It’s a medical case study set to enthralling compositions.

And oh, wow, how they’re performed. On a scaffolding by Paul Tate dePoo III, modeled on the original set by Mark Wendland, the singers give irresistible voice to a score of pounding rock anthems and serene ballads. Cory Pattak’s lighting — the flicker and flash during Diana’s hospital treatments, the cool purples and ambers accentuating numbers by Reficco’s formidable Natalie and Rose’s hyperkinetic Gabe — intensify the emotional highs and lows.

The proceedings coalesce around the contributions of the two leads. Jones, a Tony winner for her portrayal of careworn mom Heidi in “Dear Evan Hansen,” locates in Diana a woman whose charms and humor have dissolved in the acid of her restive grief. She’s smashing in the white hot numbers (“Didn’t I See This Movie?”) and the plaintive ones, too (“I Miss the Mountains”). And Dixon — Judas in the televised “Jesus Christ Superstar” and the second Aaron Burr in Broadway’s “Hamilton” — has both leading man magnetism and a voice like a cello. I’d put his rendition of “A Light in the Dark” on endless replay.

You experience on this evening not only harmonizing by remarkable voices, but also an affirmation of the ascendancy of two major musical-theater talents. Next to normal? Nah: more than exceptional.