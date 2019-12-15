The moment showcases the traditional strength of the physical-theater-focused Synetic: a flair for eloquently expressing theme and story through movement that’s precise and bold. Unfortunately, such successes are too rare in director Ryan Sellers’s family-friendly production, adapted by Emily Whitworth from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale. The latest installment in Synetic’s signature series of wordless versions of literary classics, this “Snow Queen” contains less ingenious physicality than small-bore pageantry and indistinct clowning. Because it eschews most of the darkness in Andersen’s original story, the show often feels tame and draggy — at least for theatergoers too old to, say, believe Rudolph was a real reindeer.

The fact that Andersen’s story also inspired Disney’s megahit “Frozen” arguably points to the potency of the material. And Synetic’s “Snow Queen” does boast some gripping sequences featuring the title character (a poised Acacia Danielson in a spiky snowflake ruff). After breaking out of a snow-globe prison, the queen envies the friendship of Gerda (Moira Todd, nicely blending humor and earnestness) and Kai (the fine Joshua Cole Lucas, now droll, now hapless). When the queen kidnaps Kai, Gerda journeys to find him, navigating some unthreatening adventures, including encounters with the spoiled Dream Princess (Irene Hamilton) and swaggering Little Robber Girl (Maria Simpkins).

Leading Gerda through her journey — which unfurls to Konstantine Lortkipanidze’s suitably shivery, bell-rich music — is a butterfly. In one of the production’s more inventive conceits, this winged guide is evoked, rather than seen: Sometimes the actors conjure the critter’s motion with fluttery hand movements, or simply adopt a bobbing gaze, as if watching an insect in flight.

Other effective visual touches are more traditional. Alexa Duimstra’s colorful costumes include neo-Rococo garb for the princess’s goofily sycophantic courtiers, who wear candy-colored wigs. The pale, curvy pillars of Phil Charlwood’s set variously represent forest trees; the cottage of the wise, doddering Sami Finn Woman (an amusing Anna Lynch); and, helped by frosty lighting designed by Doug Del Pizzo, the Snow Queen’s castle.

But there’s a muddiness to some of the stage business, such as the bumbling of the Little Robber Girl’s bandit underlings. And a general deficit in tension, caused by the story’s episodic structure and the mildness of the obstacles Gerda encounters, makes the 70-minute show seem long-winded.

You’re grateful for the few suspenseful scenes, which include an engrossing brawl in which the Snow Queen telekinetically flings Kai around. When the sleety villainess menaces people, the production achieves needed focus and momentum, like a snowball speeding toward its target.

Synetic Theater’s “The Snow Queen,” adapted by Emily Whitworth from Hans Christian Andersen. Directed by Ryan Sellers; choreography, Kelly King; assistant lighting designer, Malory Hartman; properties master, Kelli L. Jones; sound, Thomas Sowers. With Dylan Arredondo and Darius Johnson. About 70 minutes. Tickets: $19-35. Through Dec. 29 at 1800 South Bell St., Arlington. 866-811-4111 or synetictheater.org.

