The Washington Ballet, however, is keeping to tradition, with children as young as 6 in its Washington-themed “Nutcracker,” created by the company’s former director, Septime Webre. But it has scheduled fewer performances (30, instead of 45 to 50) at the Warner Theatre, where the ballet can be seen Nov. 27-Dec. 26. Dancers younger than 12 will be wearing custom-designed masks to match their party frocks, clown costumes and mouse fur. These kids will also need a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before any performance in which they’re dancing, says artistic operations manager Catherine Eby. All the professional dancers are vaccinated, and they are tested weekly.