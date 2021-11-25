Balanchine’s version, which he created in 1954, is the Chanel-suit-and-pearls of the “Nutcracker” universe. If you come to Miami’s production expecting well-crafted, old-school tradition at a somewhat leisurely pace, particularly in the first act, you won’t be disappointed. This ballet moves a bit more sedately than the more recently reimagined productions of other companies, where choreographers have updated and remodeled the basic elements, injecting rowdiness and high jinks into the party, for example, or stepping up the action among the mice, toy soldiers and other creatures in the battle scene.