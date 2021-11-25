Even a snippet of good-natured one-upmanship, heard in passing, conveyed a sense of victorious emergence. Said one young man over the voices of his friends: “When I had covid . . . ”
I’m pretty sure we were all united in happiness to be out together, and to be alive. By evening’s end I was struck by the fact that this year, “The Nutcracker,” steeped in Christmas as it is, offers a superb story for Thanksgiving. Attending it makes you grateful for the simple gift of life, and for the more complex bounties of human resilience, artistic commitment and vaccines.
“The Nutcracker’s” very presence on stages around the country this season represents the triumph of ballet companies over the existential darkness of the past year of shutdowns. In Wednesday’s case, it’s clear that Miami City Ballet has emerged in excellent form. It delivered a clean and uncluttered performance of George Balanchine’s production of the ballet, with its vision of perfected nostalgia. There were elegant, well-behaved little children in the first act’s Christmas Eve party; a storm of glamorous Snowflakes waltzing in spiraling eddies and cascading formations; and finally a spirited array of variations on 19th-century national dances.
Balanchine’s version, which he created in 1954, is the Chanel-suit-and-pearls of the “Nutcracker” universe. If you come to Miami’s production expecting well-crafted, old-school tradition at a somewhat leisurely pace, particularly in the first act, you won’t be disappointed. This ballet moves a bit more sedately than the more recently reimagined productions of other companies, where choreographers have updated and remodeled the basic elements, injecting rowdiness and high jinks into the party, for example, or stepping up the action among the mice, toy soldiers and other creatures in the battle scene.
That battle springs from the imagination of the central character, the child Marie, who receives the gift of a toy nutcracker in military attire from her godfather and dreams of it coming to life as her warrior hero. Necessarily, the dream must reflect the dreamer. On opening night, a young student named Audrey Portner imbued the role of Marie with exceptional grace, verve, and light, flowing gestures. It was inevitable that the ballet’s second half — which takes us into Marie’s dream world — unspooled with such care and sophistication, for these were the qualities embodied by Portner’s Marie.
Much credit is due the professional dancers for jumping into the taxing “Nutcracker” preparations and performances after more than a year of interrupted training. Jennifer Lauren’s somewhat tentative Sugarplum Fairy gained confidence when paired with her ardent, zesty Cavalier, Renan Cerdeiro. Nathalia Arja brought great sparkle and fizz to the role of Dewdrop, all blinding footwork and flight.
As the high-jumping Peppermint Stick, Alexander Peters bounced through his hoop like it was a game he’d invented, keeping that cruel prop in carefree, whirling motion, though it might have tripped him up at every step.
Miami’s production received a makeover in 2017 with new sets and costumes, handsomely on view here. Artist Ruben Toledo’s unobtrusive set designs convey an appealing mix of grandeur and warmth. The highlight is the first act’s color-drenched living room for Marie’s prosperous Stahlbaum family and their guests. With the help of Wendall K. Harrington’s animated projections, the walls shatter and melt away in Marie’s dream and a magically expanding Christmas tree seems to burst the bounds of the stage and threaten to devour the Opera House.
Toledo’s late wife. Isabel, the celebrated fashion designer who died in 2019 and to whom these performances are dedicated, devised the costumes from seashell hues and sheer light. Seemingly weightless, these layered, vintage-inspired confections move and flow beautifully with the dancers.
In “The Nutcracker,” as in life, there’s no forgetting that covid could still crash the party. Young Portner and all the other child performers wore masks that coordinated with their costumes. (The Kennedy Center says they’re in masks regardless of vaccination status.) It’s not easy to dance in a mask, but you’d never know it. Kolby Niederstrasser, as Marie’s brother Fritz, was the smallest performer onstage but easily the most magnetic, and Madison Luna channeled royal confidence and reserve as the boy Nutcracker.
As an added covid precaution, there is no children’s chorus in the Snow scene, to avoid unsafe crowding of the musicians in the orchestra pit. I didn’t miss the vocals, grateful as I was for the live, buoyant rendition of Tchaikovsky’s glorious music by the Opera House Orchestra, conducted by Gary Sheldon.
Miami City Ballet performs George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” through Sunday at the Kennedy Center Opera House. kennedy-center.org.
