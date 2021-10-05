As realized with superb comic timing by Megan Graves in director Raymond O. Caldwell’s production, Logan’s reactions are hilarious. They also add nuance and modulation to a comedy that more often deliberately operates in smart, effective satirical-blast mode. The fleeting glimpse of Logan’s angst tempers the more cartoonish aspects of the character, a vegan who calls Thanksgiving the “holiday of death” and says such fuzzily progressive things as “Thanks for lifting up that awareness.”
Moments of such above-and-beyond dimensionality are relatively rare in this nonetheless spry and absorbing production, whose resonance, at a time of heightened attention to racism and injustice, demonstrates why “Thanksgiving Play” was set to be one of the most-produced scripts in America in 2019-20. Native American (Sicangu Lakota) dramatist FastHorse excels at biting sendup, particularly with the character of Jaxton (a droll Parker Drown), a yoga nut who performs plays about composting at a farmers market and who gifts Logan with a water bottle he exultingly claims is “made with recycled glass from broken windows in housing projects!”
As Logan and Jaxton tie themselves in knots trying to craft a meaningful but inoffensive show — FastHorse gets in some needling of theater-industry anxieties along the way — they’re helped and hindered by the nerdy history teacher Caden (a rather one-note David Schlumpf), who dredges up centuries-old facts that inconveniently complicate simplistic ideas about Thanksgiving. Then there’s the superhot Alicia, splendidly channeled by Dani Stoller, swanning around with sultry entitlement.
Unfurling on designer Milagros Ponce de León’s fine schoolroom set, with its right-minded recycling bins, the bumbling of the four collaborators registers as largely comic: The joke is, after all, on a group of privileged people congratulating themselves on their own enlightenment (or, in Alicia’s case, hotness).
Aptly, a more ominous note sounds in the play’s interstitial sequences — ostensibly online teacher resources — which periodically appear as video projections. Ludicrous and horrifying, by turns or simultaneously, the content includes a jovial man (Jack Novak) singing a culturally insensitive counting song and a teacher recommending the division of schoolkids “into Indians and Pilgrims, so the Indians can practice sharing.” (Kelly Colburn and Dylan Uremovich designed the projections.)
Two other on-screen performers, Angela Miracle Gladue and Benairen Kane, react to the cluelessness, their stoic or bemused expressions adding a jolt of emotion to the show. Logan and her team, to their credit, discern the darkness running through the colonialism-grounded Thanksgiving story. The video sequences help us feel it.
The Thanksgiving Play, by Larissa FastHorse. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell; costume design, Jeannette Christensen; lighting, Alberto Segarra; sound, Tosin Olufolabi. About 100 minutes. $59-$79. Through Oct. 31 at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney. Md. olneytheatre.org.