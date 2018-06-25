When the cast of a musical is so stoked with nervous energy that miscues pile up — sailor caps go flying and jewelry falls to the floor, dancers stumble and objects tossed by one actor are fumbled by another — what’s a reviewer to do?

Well, in the case of Olney Theatre Center’s perky “On the Town,” chalk it up to the jitters that can attend a production needing more shakeout time. If a show can feel undercooked and over-caffeinated at the same time, director Jason Loewith’s incarnation of this 1944 musical accomplishes this feat.

Mind you, “On the Town, with music by Leonard Bernstein and book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, involves some complicated narrative machinery. The screwball musical comedy, about three Navy men on 24-hour shore leave in New York City, unfolds the romantic mishaps of six major characters against the backdrop of a madcap midcentury metropolis pulsating with possibility. Through street ballets and comic numbers set in taxis, night crawls of jazz clubs and subway rides from Manhattan to Coney Island, the musical offers a big, vivacious slice of a city on the precipice of peacetime.

Some of the puzzle parts in director Loewith’s production, choreographed with verve by Tara Jeanne Vallee and accompanied by a 14-member orchestra conducted by Christopher Youstra, are securely in place. These would include the mellifluous comic dynamo Tracy Lynn Olivera, as Hildy, the cabbie with a libido in overdrive, and sublimely daffy Rachel Zampelli playing eggheady Claire DeLoone, whose study of primitive man leads her to other primal examinations. Rosemary Pardee’s voluminous closet of costumes makes some sparkling statements, and Claire Rathbun supplies the patina of charm required of Ivy, the Miss Turnstiles whose profile on a subway placard captivates the sweet-tempered sailor, Gabey (Rhett Guter).

Comden and Green had some fun in “On the Town” with who pursues whom. While Gabey goes on an absurdly long-shot hunt for Ivy — and finds her — Hildy stalks another of the sailors, Evan Casey’s Chip, like a lioness homes in on an antelope. And Claire’s desire for lip lock with Sam Ludwig’s Ozzie is so ferocious that she grabs him for smooches in full view of her nebbishy fiance, Pitkin W. Bridgework. He’s portrayed by Bobby Smith, a versatile musical actor in possession of more calling cards than Dolly Gallagher Levi.

Though the dewy ingénue and carnivorous mantrap stuff is of a decidedly bygone time, the actors playing the sailors have a lot more trouble locating the antic spirit of the piece than do their female counterparts.



Tracy Lynn Olivera (Hildy Esterhazy), Sam Ludwig (Ozzie), Rhett Guter (Gabey), Rachel Zampelli (Claire De Loone), and Evan Casey (Chip) in ‘On the Town’. (Stan Barouh)

In a word, the sailors are a little bland.

Some of the numbers on this erratic evening are quite pleasing, and none more than Bernstein’s achingly lovely “Some Other Time,” sung with a chanteuse’s grace of execution by Zampelli, backed by Olivera, Casey and Ludwig. It’s plaintive and unadorned and an antidote to the preceding mayhem, not all of which is polished to the necessary brilliance. Ah well, some other time.

On the Town , music by Leonard Bernstein; book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Directed by Jason Loewith. Choreography, Tara Jeanne Vallee; music direction, Christopher Youstra; sets, Court Watson; costumes, Rosemary Pardee; lighting, Colin K. Bills; sound, Roc Lee. With Donna Migliaccio, Bobby Smith, Suzanne Lane. About 2 hours 40 minutes. $64-$84. Through July 22 at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney. olneytheatre.org or 301-924-3400.