In Signature’s “Midnight at the Never Get,” the lack of an audience feels part and parcel with the show’s ethereal setting. With a book, music and lyrics by Mark Sonnenblick, the 2016 musical is described by an unseen announcer as a “song outside of time,” as the night’s velvet-voiced emcee, Trevor (Sam Bolen, who co-conceived the show), performs from an otherworldly void. There, he has painstakingly re-created the underground cabaret show he used to play with his lover and pianist partner, Arthur (Christian Douglas), at a seedy Greenwich Village nightclub called the Never Get.