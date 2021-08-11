Lee joined Clapp, Frey and Aliah Whitmore, who plays Mrs. Gibbs, on the grounds of the Players’ complex a few miles out of town to talk about their experience with the production, which began a sold-out run on Aug. 4 and continues through Sunday. None of them could boast as profound a history with the Players as Whitmore; her grandfather James Whitmore Sr. was an Academy Award-nominated actor (for 1949’s “Battleground”) who also worked at the company. Before his death at the age of 87 in 2009, Whitmore was scheduled to appear as the Stage Manager for the Players, according to his granddaughter.