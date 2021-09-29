“I was scared something’s wrong; I’m not feeling anything. I thought I’d pinched a nerve or something,” Pinkett says, laughing, in a Zoom call from her apartment in the Bronx. “I had no buckling, twisting, torques, nothing.”
She soon put a name to the strange sensation: relief.
After three years with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Pinkett resigned in May. It came about over the pandemic year, when Ailey, like other performance groups, canceled everything, and the dancers had to shift to keeping in shape through online training. Barred from her normal routine and stuck at home, Pinkett did a lot of thinking. That led to a major life change, one that shocked her friends, colleagues, even herself. She left her dream dance company — her obsession since she was 4 — to pursue photography and filmmaking.
“The pandemic sped up the process,” Pinkett says. “I probably would have danced another year or so if the pandemic didn’t happen. But this year I realized I could build something for myself, and pursue this fiery passion for film. Why not?”
The pandemic has upended every aspect of life, the workplace especially. For dancers, the disruptions have been extreme. They can’t work from home — just keeping in shape in one’s kitchen or living room is a hit-or-miss challenge — and the lost income, isolation from colleagues, and lack of performing outlets have heavily strained the field.
It’s impossible to say how many dancers over the past 18 months have examined their lives and chosen, like Pinkett, to leave the industry. Under normal circumstances, many who land salaried jobs in this highly competitive arena seek to remain in the business as long as possible. But these are not normal times.
There are a few signs that the field may be somewhat shrinking. Some dance companies didn’t survive the pandemic. Among the most established ones are Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, which in March announced the closure of the 25-year-old company, though its school will continue, and the New York-based Pascal Rioult Dance Theatre, which dissolved in May after 27 years.
At the end of the 2020 season, which had been curtailed by the pandemic, the Ailey company lost several dancers who had already planned to retire. What’s unusual about Pinkett is that she cut her own career short, walking away in her prime performing years.
“It’s been in the back of my mind for sure,” she says. “As a dancer, I felt like I kind of got stuck. My identity was tethered to dance and dance alone — I can’t do anything else but dance. So this is occupying your time, but you have so much more to bring to the table. And now you have time to think about those things that had been just quick, passing thoughts. And you can form them into something solid.”
As Pinkett speaks, her photographer’s eye for light and composition is apparent in her Zoom setup. Glowing in the afternoon sun, wearing a bright headwrap, gold hoop earrings and an orange tank top, she could be posing for a magazine cover. (The happy abandonment of a stage makeup routine, she says, has done wonders for her skin.)
She discovered filmmaking in college. She grew up in Baltimore, graduated from the George W. Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, Md., and earned a dance degree at Towson University. There, she took a course in capturing dance on camera. Her dance career got in the way of exploring this further: She spent two years in Ailey’s junior company, Ailey II, then worked in commercial dance, performing in films, ad campaigns, concert tours and music videos. In 2018, Pinkett joined Ailey’s main company.
When the company sent everyone home in March 2020, she filmed herself dancing a whimsical solo in her apartment and sent it to Ailey officials. They posted it on the Ailey YouTube channel. Encouraged, she bought a better camera and started filming her friends.
One of those was Ailey veteran Yannick LeBrun, who asked Pinkett to make a short film of him dancing while he narrated his journey from his native French Guiana to New York City. He was thrilled with the three-minute video shot in one of Ailey’s sun-drenched studios, where Pinkett captured him soaring in all that light against the Manhattan skyline.
“She has a great eye,” LeBrun says. “She knows what movement will work better than others, and what angles. She also understands lighting as well, and using the space.”
But Pinkett’s decision to quit Ailey took him by surprise.
“I’m not used to seeing dancers leave the company so early and so soon,” LeBrun says, “and especially Jessica, who is so talented and who in my eyes had such a bright future in this company. . . . Her spirit onstage and her smile was captivating, and her movement quality is just stunning.”
Pinkett came to her decision gradually, as she kept upgrading her equipment and making more videos. When George Floyd was murdered by police, she was determined to make her own statement, as a Black artist honoring the Black community.
“It put a magnifying glass on us as a people, how we move, how we grieve, how we think about our mental health,” she says. “I’m like, where is my footprint in this?”
Pinkett asked several Black male dancers to film themselves in a movement expression of their feelings about Floyd’s death, and she edited the clips into a celebration of gentle strength. She’d discovered what she was meant to do.
“I want to showcase Black dancers, bringing to the forefront the conversation about mental health awareness. Everything is sensationalized in regards to tragedy, not wellness. I want to showcase the light and the power within.”
In early May, Pinkett gave Ailey officials her notice.
“To be honest, I was terrified to do it,” she says. “People said to me, ‘Are you insane? It’s Ailey!’ ”
She knew what they meant. Quitting that internationally renowned temple of dance? One of the world’s great dance companies, that regularly sends its audience into raptures and is beloved everywhere? Pinkett pushed aside the questions, and her nerves, and stuck with her decision.
“I just felt my time there was up,” she says. “Knowing when it’s your time to go doesn’t mean you’re dying off. You’re expanding.”
A dancer learns to listen to her body, and Pinkett’s body was saying: Thank you. This was another factor, although the physical toll of her dancing life was somewhat hidden from her conscious thought before she resigned. Like most professional dancers, Pinkett had learned to live with routine aches, injuries and muscle spasms, the consequences of her years in Ailey II, the fast-paced world of commercial dance and the main Ailey company, where the tempo sped on. Rehearsals and touring seemed nearly nonstop.
Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, the former Ailey dancer who heads Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, taught Pinkett at Towson and remembers her as tenacious and hard-working, still drilling herself “after people left, and in the studio on Saturdays when nobody was there.” That ability to practice and perfect, she says, will serve Pinkett in her new endeavors.
“I’m excited for her,” Fisher-Harrell says. “Covid has been one of those times where you can say, ‘Hmm, am I doing what I really want to do?’ If you never depart and take that chance, you’re never going to find out.”
For now, Pinkett is finishing up a documentary series on dancers’ mental health and planning to submit it to film festivals. She’s living on savings, a GoFundMe campaign and support from the Ailey Dancers’ Resource Fund, which helps dancers make career transitions. She’s also applying for filmmaking grants and taking more courses in television and film, all in the hopes of bringing dance to the forefront of her work, to tell “the stories beyond the stage.”
“I have zero complaints,” Pinkett says. “Pursuing your passion is the most important thing, and knowing that allows me to go forward with confidence and clarity.”
