As in “Godot,” there is hardly any plot in “Pass Over”; the title itself is a biblical double entendre. The play instead comes across as the embodiment of an escalating frustration over how to make Black lives matter. In Timberland boots and secondhand Nikes, Moses and Kitch occupy themselves through the perpetual night imagining the things they’d own in their promised land. In the here and now, the only riches they have are each other, and language. When Ebert’s Mister painfully inquires about their use of a certain racial epithet — and why if he isn’t allowed to say it, they can? — Moses replies, poignantly: