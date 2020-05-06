Along with the Beatles and Joni Mitchell, the songs of musicals of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s were the scores of my young life. And none is more vital than a particular class of melodies that worked on me — and audiences in general — like a jolt of caffeine infused directly into my nervous system.

The showstoppers.

In the coming weeks, Washington Post critics are going to look back in this age of absence and fill your minds and, possibly, your hearts with artistic endeavors that have been crucial to us. Undoubtedly, they will be again. “Agony, beyond power of speech,” goes the song in the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical “Into the Woods.” “When the one thing you want/ Is the only thing out of your reach.”

I find myself in agreement with that musical’s fairy-tale princes, in exaggerated longing for the unattainable — in their case, damsels in distress. My daily distress comes nowhere near Sondheim-caliber worthiness, though Sondheim figures in my yearning, too. It’s the pinnacle moments in a theater that feel further and further away in the drifting, lukewarm sameness of these days.

This isn’t true suffering, of course. But it’s loss all the same. Via my music apps, I can approach the peak-climbing sensation that a great song in a great musical gives me. It’s similar to the surge of joy I would get as a kid, after taking the Suburban Transit bus from New Jersey to Times Square with my friend Neil, and watching and listening from a rear balcony seat or even standing room.

Yet without the noise of a crowd, I can’t quite make it all the way back to the top. To quote the heroine of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Pulitzer-winning musical “Next to Normal”: I miss the mountains.

A showstopping number can’t be dictated by individual taste. It’s an insta-review by consensus. Showstoppers foment a welcome disruption; the trigger is a performer or a performance, but the reverb is by members of the audience. It is an emotional, optimally spontaneous response — an immediate, gleeful payment for services rendered.

I think of the first time I heard Len Cariou singing “Epiphany,” in the original Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd,” as a prologue to “A Little Priest,” his captivating duet with Angela Lansbury. The roar that went up in the Uris Theatre after Cariou’s voice pounced voraciously on the truly epiphanic final lyric — “And I’m full of joy!” — well, it epitomized the unforgettable.

I can still feel the sensuous sizzle of Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker in Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” as they reached in and pulled “Take Me or Leave Me” out of their souls. Can still see the breath-halting spins of Donna McKechnie in “A Chorus Line,” performed to the brassy orchestrations of “The Music and the Mirror.” Can still hear Ben Platt’s anguish-as-an-aria in “Words Fail” from “Dear Evan Hansen.” Can still recall the unalloyed relief after 9/11 on a reopened Broadway, as theatergoers shed their inhibitions and bopped in the aisles to “Mamma Mia’s” “Dancing Queen.”

Some numbers seem engineered for this kind of impact. If you’ve ever seen “Hello, Dolly!,” then I’d take the bet that you clapped at the end of the title number until your palms turned red — whether it was for Bette Midler on Broadway or a community-theater diva in Pocatello, Idaho. The late composer Jerry Herman wrote a song of such guaranteed leading-lady fan worship that it has worked for everyone who puts on the red sequined gown, from the ur-Dolly Levi — Carol Channing — to Pearl Bailey to Ginger Rodgers to Bette Midler to Donna Murphy to Betty Buckley and on and on. (My first Dolly on Broadway, I love to remind my envious friends, was Ethel Merman.)

The number is so deliciously schmaltzy that even its reprise can stop the show.

The source of that impulse in an audience, to overpower the production, to signal to an actor or an entire ensemble its adulation, feels embedded in our species. But is it strictly a modern phenomenon? Did Athenians lose their minds for Sophocles? Was Medea’s revenge on Jason so bravura that playgoers stopped to shower the actors in wild applause?

In my long adventure with the theater, I’ve expended my share of adrenaline, shared in those happy moments when the final, rising notes of a song encouraged theatergoers to go crazy. (It helps a lot if the number has a big finish.) I’ve tried here to summon from memory some of my hallmark showstoppers, the ones I’d dash out in a minute to see onstage again. (Though how a sparser, socially distanced audience will muster the oomph to stop a show remains to be seen.) Here, for a quick savoring, are 10 from my list of songs that have stopped the heart, and the evening:

●“One Day More” (“Les Miserables”) The anthems of “Les Miz” converge at a kind of melodic delta in this number by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Herbert Kretzmer. The song culminates in the flowingly beautiful line for the entire company, “Tomorrow we’ll discover what our God in heaven has in store.” And goose bumps follow.

●“And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” (“Dreamgirls”) Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen wrote for the character Effie one of the most riveting songs of heartbreak ever. And Jennifer Holliday, the original Effie, immortalized it, in a soul-baring portrayal. (It won Jennifer Hudson an Oscar, too.)

●“The Ladies Who Lunch” (“Company”) Stephen Sondheim wrote a passel of brilliant songs worth standing for, among them “I’m Still Here” from “Follies”; “A Weekend in the Country” from “A Little Night Music”; “Sunday” from “Sunday in the Park With George.” But Elaine Stritch delivering this peerlessly sour masterpiece in the original Broadway production of “Company” was pulse-quickening of the highest caliber. Everybody rise.

●“America” (“West Side Story”) Gloriously sardonic commentary, melded to canny rhythmic variations and a melody of Latin flavors: the irresistible result of Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein’s collaboration. A dance number that an audience breathlessly awaits, in a score consisting entirely of high points.

●“Don’t Rain on My Parade” (“Funny Girl”) As much as any song in musical-theater history, this one by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill is identified with a single performer: Barbra Streisand, who debuted it on Broadway in 1964. I know the performance only from the 1968 movie, in which she sang part of it on a tugboat in New York Harbor. If pausing a film for an ovation were possible, this would have been the perfect opportunity.

●“Shall We Dance?” (“The King and I”) The heart may skip a beat for some melodies, but it melts for others. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II composed a stunning up-tempo duet for Anna and the King of Siam that distilled the musical’s romance down to a dizzying ballroom polka.

●“Circle of Life” (“The Lion King”) The number that starts the show stops it, too. I first watched the wonder of it in my daughter’s wide eyes: the mini Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade of Julie Taymor’s puppet-animals up the aisles of the New Amsterdam Theatre. A true coup de theatre, it has been staged 9,302 times on Broadway, and if I were allowed to feel what I felt that day with Lizzie, I’d sit through it that many times, too.

●“The Wheels of a Dream” (“Ragtime”) Brian Stokes Mitchell has a penchant for songs of epic imaginings. Have you ever heard his version of another showstopper, “The Impossible Dream,” from “Man of La Mancha”? In the climactic number by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Mitchell applied his bracing baritone to Coalhouse Walker’s clarion vision of an America you wanted to see on the horizon, too.

●“Satisfied” (“Hamilton”) The endings of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs don’t always invite applause; the seamlessness of this groundbreaking musical might be too easily derailed by an abundance of show-tune mechanics. But this complex number, led originally by Renee Elise Goldsberry’s Angelica Schuyler, embodies so many of the show’s admirable values — depth of research, narrative sophistication, musical inventiveness — that it merits its own awestruck, sustained ovation.

