

Angela Grovey and Scott Cote in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” touring at the Kennedy Center. (Jeremy Daniel)

Theater critic

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is the “Tom and Jerry” of British farce, slapping you silly with mishaps and pratfalls. Watching the play-within-a-play’s troupe of amateur actors trying to perform a murder mystery is like watching a roomful of hapless carpenters hammering their own thumbs, then watching the cabinets crash on their heads.

Is it spoiling things to say that this is a show in which, you know, things go wrong? Because that’s all that happens; the show seems less written than engineered. You get exactly what the title promises — botched lines, toxic props, doors that don’t open or that suddenly come unstuck and break an actor’s nose. To say that Nigel Hook’s set gets into the act is an understatement: The misbuilt contraption of an English manor gives the spectacular structure of “An Inspector Calls” across town at the Shakespeare Theatre Company a run for its money.

The shenanigans had a lot of the audience clearing their lungs with laughter, and the show’s touring company arrives at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater just as its nearly two-year stand on Broadway comes to a close Jan. 6. (It reopens off-Broadway in February.) Not bad for a lark that began in a British pub, written by young actors Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields as they worked routine day jobs. Critics have raved. It’s still going strong in London. J.J. Abrams is among the show’s producers. The formula has even been franchised with “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” and the TV project “A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.”

But it’s possible to remain outside looking in — I admired the execution but laughed less than I had hoped — maybe because the play is all machinery. Low farce is a high calling, and wittier examples such as Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” do more with wee things like, say, character and story. The actors here often feel like cogs, literally stretching at times to grasp one another, trying to hold their performance together. (The energetic thespians they play are a literal-minded lot, prone to speaking parts of the script that shouldn’t be spoken, like “Exits.”) The actor-characters feel like people mostly when, metaphorically, they get their fingers pinched in the cogs.



Peyton Crim, Scott Cote, Evan Alexander Smith and Ned Noyes in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” (Jeremy Daniel)

Credit it where it’s due, though: As physical comedy, it’s Olympics-grade, and the two hours go at a perpetual sprint. Tour director Matt DiCarlo’s cast is strongly to type — Brandon J. Ellis as a burly, dour stage manager; Jamie Ann Romero as a fluttery ingenue; the mellifluous Peyton Crim as the ingenue’s arch brother; Ned Noyes as an actor who ignites once he thinks the audience likes him; Scott Cote as an actor who mispronounces words like “facade”; Yaegel T. Welch as an unusually lively murder victim; Angela Grovey as a stagehand who gets roped into the action; and Evan Alexander Smith as the troupe’s apprehensive leader and the murder mystery’s detective.

Nobody misses a beat as the spit-takes pile up. Is the show a match for you? As long as you’re in the mood for an exploding cigar.

The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. Directed by Matt DiCarlo; original Broadway direction by Mark Bell. Costumes, Roberto Surace; lights, Ric Mountjoy; sound, Andy Johnson. About two hours. Through Jan. 6 at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. $49-$149. 202-467-4600. kennedy-center.org.