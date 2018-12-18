

Laura C. Harris and Kelly McCrann in “Kings” at Studio Theatre. (C. Stanley)

Theater critic

“None of us has a job,” says the established senator in “Kings,” Sarah Burgess’s savvy process play about the sausage-making of politics. “We are all in a permanent state of reapplication.”

Well, not the entrenched lobbyists, who schmooze and butter up the congressional “members” as they come and go. Burgess’s taut comedy deals with two lobbyists and two members with hardball language that slices through the usual spin. The insider talk trips off the tongues of the actors in Studio Theatre’s intimate new production, and the show only gets hotter with the icy glares from the performers each time power shifts.

“Kings” is one of two 90-minute comedies that opened last weekend, the other being the flabbier but also pointed Israeli script “Oh, God” at Mosaic Theater, with God (really, God) showing up at an analyst’s and asking for therapy. You get more laughs in “Oh, God”: The late playwright Anat Gov’s setup is old school in its high concept, and Mitchell Hébert is pretty divine as an amusingly fallible Heavenly Father.

Yet “Kings,” on the sly, is awfully funny. Burgess’s style is fast and dry, and director Marti Lyons wisely avoids the trap of asking for laughs. This a viper’s den, and the cool actors coil and strike as they say things like “What can I do to get you in a room with . . . ” and, when the talk gets down to actual legislation and public benefits, “Oh-my-God-I-don’t-care.” The pace is snappy and the intellect is sophisticated — we’re talking carried interest loopholes here — so if there’s little time to laugh as you process the information, that’s okay.

Burgess, an Alexandria native making her D.C. debut, gets lots of mileage vectoring arguments from four tight corners, and Lyons’s cast is exacting as the issues become deeply tangled between the personal and the political. The production looks smart, too, especially in the power suits and calculated leisurewear of Sarah Cubbage’s costumes.

Kelly McCrann and Laura C. Harris are young female lobbyists who used to be lovers, with Harris the more sharklike and McCrann showing cracks as her less financially successful character’s conscience wobbles. Nehassaiu deGannes performs with an armor of aplomb as the upstart from Texas — black, female, a Gold Star widow and impatient with lobbyists. Elliott Bales blusters with insider confidence as the veteran Texas senator and presidential hopeful who suddenly has his hands full.



Mitchell Hébert and Kimberly Schraf in “Oh, God” at Mosaic Theater. (Stan Barouh)

There’s a lot more filler in “Oh, God,” which, despite its cute premise, is slow to evolve. Kimberly Schraf plays the analyst, Ella, who specializes in kids and has a son (played by Sean McCoy) on the autism spectrum. So in walks God, dressed rather portentously like a Mafioso godfather, and on goes the dance of Ella being skeptical of her patient’s identity and then freaking out once she gets it. Only then can they can start the conversation we’ve all come to hear.

A brief aside, speaking of conversations to hear: A between-shows chat nearly upstaged the “Oh, God” opening Sunday at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. Between the matinee and the evening performances, the stage was shared by Mosaic founding artistic director Ari Roth and Carole Zawatsky, chief executive of the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center, who fired Roth as head of Theater J four years ago. This was their first public appearance since then, and the nearly full house that stayed after the matinee seemed pleased with the 45-minute rapprochement.

Roth and Zawatsky had a safe play to frame their reconciliation in Gov’s gentle, straightforward script. Poor God: It’s not going great. The comic possibilities are obvious, and if Gov’s real-time debate doesn’t really surprise, it usually gets the big available laughs. Director Michael Bloom, like Lyons with “Kings,” doesn’t push, and he has a pair of quick, nuanced actors in Schraf and Hébert. Schraf is ideally cast as Ella, a woman with a broken heart and a spine of steel, and Hébert quickly shows divine touch as Him. From mighty wrath to apprehension and regret, Hébert’s deft, easygoing turn is the funniest thing in the show.

The Almighty is a white man with a graying beard for a reason in the fantasy of “Oh, God”: Gov wants to interrogate some very old social structures. So does Burgess in the more realistic “Kings.” It’s not a conclusion you’d take to the bank, but these two shows suggest that the old religion is more pliant than the hellish circles of Washington’s ways.

Kings, by Sarah Burgess. Directed by Marti Lyons. Scenic design, Luciana Stecconi; lights, Jiyoun Chang; sound design, Stowe Nelson. About 90 minutes. Through Jan. 6 at Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. $20-$66. 202-332-3300. studiotheatre.org. Oh, God, by Anat Gov. Directed by Michael Bloom. Set, Jonathan Dahm Robertson; lights, Brittany Shemuga; costumes, Kelsey Hunt; sound design, Roc Lee. About 90 minutes. Through Jan. 13 at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. $20-$65. 202-399-7993. mosaictheater.org.