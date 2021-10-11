You will gain a far better understanding of the psychodynamics of how police agencies impose their will by sitting through “Is This a Room” than you would most streamed crime procedurals. (And I’ve watched enough Nordic, British, French and other noir series over the course of the pandemic to qualify for a global law degree.) The emotional dimension of the production evolves as you begin to empathize with Winner, who, despite her military and security background, seems never to have thought of the advice a member of the audience desperately wants to blurt out: “Stop talking and call a lawyer!”