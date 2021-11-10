So for me, it occupies a profoundly meaningful perch in the pantheon. I dare say that some of the actors in Gardiner’s production were in cribs when “Rent” premiered; as a result, the poignant references to AIDS and terminal illness may feel like history to them. That shows, a bit, in the overall picture of health this cast communicates. Some sense of dissipation has been lost. Some of Erik Teague’s costumes — especially the lavish outfits for Merino’s splendidly benevolent Angel — are gorgeous, even if they don’t always feel entirely true to the hand-me-down bohemian style of the East Village in the early ’90s. (But, yes, at long last, Teague gets to retire that totemic scarf eternally wrapped around the neck of the nerdy filmmaker Mark Cohen, here embodied with affecting passion by Jake Loewenthal.)