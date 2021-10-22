His 1999 work “Grace,” which capped the evening, wastes no time getting to the point. It doesn’t indulge in scene-setting or role-playing; it doesn’t beat around the bush. Urgent and immediate, it plunges straight into the disorganized ferocity and yearning of the human experience. A fiery angel takes a disordered group of humans into hand, and by the work’s end, they’ve been softened, polished. They melt toward one another, they move in sympathetic unity, and the gate of heaven opens up.
“Mercy,” a 2019 work that opened the program, was less straightforward, but this was deliberate. Strips of fabric hung down like pillars, cutting the visual space into segments. They partially obscured the excellent musicians on drums, guitar and organ, as well as the mesmerizing vocalist and bassist Meshell Ndegeocello.
The effect was disorienting. Ndegeocello’s voice was electrifying, but her words were often fragmented. The dancers emerged one by one, moving backward as if in a world gone wrong. They spun in slow arcs to a syncopated beat, in unceasing ripples of action. But through this eerie, tilted waltz, there were flashes of the real world. At one point the dancers knelt, arms clasped behind their backs, evoking images of arrest and humiliation. At other points, they raised fists or hurled themselves into space, or collapsed. As the full company finally came together onstage, the agitation grew. Perhaps Brown had a world without humanity and mercy in mind, where grace is hidden: At the end, Ndegeocello sang forcefully of death, repeating phrases about killing love. It felt like a warning.
The evening included a work in progress, “The Equality of Night and Day: First Glimpse.” It is meant to complete the trilogy started with “Grace” and “Mercy,” with an original piano score by Jason Moran, the Kennedy Center’s jazz director, and spoken text recorded by activist Angela Davis.
In its unfinished state, “Equality” seems the most firmly grounded in current events of the three works, with Davis speaking persuasively about the growth of conservatism, excessive incarceration rates of young Black men and the disastrous consequences. Brown, 55, suffered a mild stroke in April before finishing the work, but he attended Thursday’s performance in a wheelchair and was recognized with a spotlight and a salute from his dancers during their bows. It was a poignant and deeply moving moment, and yet another reminder of the potency of the themes in his works, where compassion rings loudest of all.
Ronald K. Brown/Evidence Through Saturday at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.