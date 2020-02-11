“The Toxic Avenger,” with a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Bon Jovi’s David Bryan, debuted in New Brunswick, N.J., in 2008 before playing off-Broadway a year later. Olivera has assembled a sidesplitting ensemble to join her on this trip to Tromaville, a dystopian New Jersey town that has become a dumping ground for toxic waste, as we learn in the metahumor-packed opener, “Who Will Save New Jersey?”

Ricky Drummond is effortlessly earnest as our meek hero, Melvin, an aspiring earth scientist who gets dropped into a vat of contaminated goo and emerges as a grotesque creature with superhuman strength. Emily Levey brings a sweetly zany energy to blind librarian Sarah, who gets rescued by “Toxie” — as she comes to call Melvin — after an attack from some ’roid-raging bullies. Unaware that her new crush is actually a deformed beast, Sarah falls for Melvin, who reciprocates in the weirdly catchy power ballad “Hot Toxic Love.”

But it’s the supporting players who get the best toys in “Toxic Avenger’s” sketch comedy-inspired sandbox. Playing both Tromaville’s corrupt mayor and Melvin’s matter-of-fact mother, Tess Higgins is a riot. She makes inspired choices throughout — a subtle shrug here, an unexpected line reading there — and brings frantic commitment to the Act 1 finale, which asks her two characters to fight for the same space onstage.

The wonderful Jordan Essex and Joshua Simon inhabit the rest of the show’s characters by cycling through myriad costumes, accents and personas. Essex is most memorable as Professor Ken, a randy scientist who falls victim to the mayor’s seduction. Simon gets a worthy showcase as an exasperated folk singer spreading the legend of Toxie and crusading against pollution.

Even the show’s flaws — most notably, a sluggish midsection — feel forgivable amid the production’s charming DIY aesthetic. Patty Kalil’s garbage-dump set is appropriately schlocky, and her comic book-like cityscape works nicely as a backdrop for Kylos Brannon’s projections. Frank Labovitz serves up an array of smart costumes, from the mayor’s sleek jumpsuit to Toxie’s grungy rags. And Ashleigh King’s choreography elevates the lustful number “Evil Is Hot.”

Give Olivera credit for embracing the show’s spatter-flick roots and allowing “Toxic Avenger” to be ridiculous, raunchy and giddily gruesome. This musical may communicate a not-so-subtle environmentalist message, but Olivera made the right choice by not cleaning up the crudity one bit.